Weekend travelers can expect delays on US 183 southbound

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic on US Highway 183 will see delays this weekend as the Texas Department of Transportation continues its work on a new flyover between US 183 and Interstate Highway 35.

The new flyover is set to connect US 183 southbound and I-35 southbound.

Closures and detours along US 183 and I-35 (Photo courtesy TxDOT)

The closures will begin Friday, August 2, at 9 p.m. and continue through Monday, August 5, at 5 a.m. The southbound US 183 main lanes and frontage road will be closed at I-35.

TxDOT is encouraging drivers to use US Highway 290 as a detour around the closures.

Drivers traveling southbound on US 183, will be made to exit at the I-35 flyover, make their way onto US 290 East then back to US 183.

Drivers on the US 183 frontage road will have to turn right onto the I-35 Southbound frontage road. Then they can either use the turnaround to access I-35 northbound or get onto US 290.