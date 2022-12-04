AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Central Texas is gearing up for an array of events and activities even the most stubborn Grinch will enjoy.

Here’s what you missed this week.

Austin’s Trail of Lights named one of the best Christmas lights displays in the US

U.S. News & World Report named Austin’s Trail of Lights at Zilker Park one of the best Christmas lights displays in the nation.

The Trail of Lights was one of only two displays named in the Southwest region alongside the River of Lights at ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden in New Mexico.

The trail has over 2 million lights, with 90 lighted holiday trees and over 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

The Trail of Lights runs from Dec. 8-23, and admission is free on seven of the 14 nights this year. For those other nights, patrons can look at pricing and buy tickets online.

Two local cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

Two Central Texas cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state after the digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.

Fredericksburg and Wimberley both appear on the list. Other cities listed in the top 10 include San Antonio, Galveston and College Station.

Cars in sweaters? Hallmark Channel kicks off Countdown to Christmas in Austin

The Hallmark Channel deployed cars wrapped in custom crochet sweaters to the streets of Austin on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to celebrate the Countdown to Christmas. Austin was one of just five cities on its list of stops, according to organizers.

The Hallmark Channel said the vehicle designs were created and installed by crochet artist London Kaye.

Map of route stops in Austin.

“These festive Hallmark Channel fleets will visit Austin supplied with Christmas music, lights and enthusiastic brand ambassadors accompanying each vehicle,” organizers said.