AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council met Thursday to vote on and discuss several agenda items. Here’s what you missed.

You’ll pay roughly $9 a month more on your Austin Energy bill starting in March

Austin City Council passed a base rate increase Thursday night after nearly a year of heated back and forth about how much customers should pay.

The result: Your customer charge, a flat rate, and the amount you pay for the energy you use are both going up. The approved proposal will result in a $9-a-month increase to the average customer’s bill.

The customer charge will go from the $10 a month you pay now, to $13 a month starting in March. It will bump to $14 a month in 2024 and $15 a month in 2025.

The average customer will also pay roughly $6 a month more in how much they are charged in energy usage.

Austin receives $1.5M in federal funds for I-35 cap and stitch project

Austin City Council accepted $1.5 million in federal funding to support the design and engineering of its Interstate 35 “cap and stitch” project.

The “cap and stitch” project is a component incorporated alongside the Texas Department of Transportation’s $4.9 billion I-35 Capital Express Central project. The eight-mile-long, state-led project would remove the current I-35 decks, add two non-tolled high-occupancy vehicle managed lanes and expand the roadway, among other features.

Caps are decks or land bridges placed above lowered highways that can support green space, public amenities and even some buildings. Stitches are widened bridges above the highway that would include travel lanes for vehicles and protected paths for cyclists and pedestrians. Stitches could also include design elements like landscaping, shade structures and artwork.

Our Future 35 is proposing caps, or deck plazas that can hold parks, event spaces or other community elements. (Courtesy: Downtown Austin Alliance, Andre Boudreaux, Our Future 35)

Our Future 35 is proposing stitches, or widened roadways with expanded sidewalks, bike lanes and community spaces.(Courtesy: Downtown Austin Alliance, Andre Boudreaux, Our Future 35)

Austin City Council members approve crackdown on short-term rentals, like Airbnbs

Austin City Council members want to crack down on short-term rentals that aren’t licensed with the city.

The city’s code department said there are about 11,000 short-term rentals (STRs) in Austin, but only 1,875 are currently licensed.

A spokesperson said unlicensed operators could be fined up to $2,000.

According to the city’s website, it costs a total of $733.80 to apply for an initial license and $412 to renew it, which is required every year. The law applies to all properties, including rooms and guest houses, rented for less than 30 consecutive days, according to the city.

City of Austin staff working toward eliminating single-use plastic

On Thursday, the City of Austin’s chief sustainability officer and the director of Austin Resource Recovery responded to the city’s single-use plastics resolution.

“The City of Austin is committed to reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and reaching ninety percent landfill diversion by the year 2040…Work by staff to reduce waste from single-use plastics at the source is underway and will continue for the foreseeable future,” the memo said.

Staff said the city has direct control over its waste reduction activities and it could carry out plans to serve as an example to others of zero waste best practices.

A portion of the resolution unsupported by city staff was the request to provide visitors with a reusable water bottle upon arrival at the Austin airport.

The memo said city staff would continue working to develop strategies to achieve the city’s zero waste goals.