AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was undeniably another very heavy week in Texas. If you would like to find ways you can donate or help the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, we have resources to do that here. We also have a running list of everything we know here.

Paper Route Bakery on Yelp’s 100 places to eat in Texas (Photo/Paper Route Bakery on Yelp)

That said, you might have missed some of the good, positive things we reported on and that’s where we focus this weekend’s weekend read.

Austin restaurant tops 100 Places to Eat in Texas list

Yelp released its list Monday of the top 100 places to eat in the state. The list was compiled by user rankings, and an Austin restaurant came out on top.

Paper Route Bakery in Austin topped the list and had good company from other Central Texas restaurants including Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes and T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs.

You can read the full story here: Austin restaurant tops 100 Places to Eat in Texas list

Texas toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers off mom’s phone

A 2-year-old Texas boy has already mastered the art of ordering food from a phone — complete with tipping his driver.

Barrett Golden, a Kingsville boy, ordered a whopping 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers using his mom’s DoorDash app, according to a Facebook post from his mom, Kelsey.

A Texas 2-year-old accidentally ordered 31 cheeseburgers through a delivery app on his mother’s phone. (Courtesy KRIS)

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash,” she wrote. The post now has nearly 5,000 shares and 70 comments.

You can read the full story here: Texas toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers off mom’s phone, leaves lovely tip

Pride month kicks off

Happy Pride Month from KXAN!

Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall riots, which began June 28, 1969. The riots occurred after New York City Police’s Public Morals Squad raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, and attempted to arrest the patrons. A crowd grew outside of the bar and fought back against the police.

Over the next few days, the uprising became a movement. The first Pride marches were in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on the first anniversary of the riots in 1970.

This Saturday will also see the return of Queerbomb to Austin for the first time since 2019 and the event’s 12th non-consecutive year. And AGE of Central Texas will host its first-ever LGBTQ+ Caregivers Conference on June 11

You can find a running list of Pride Month activities here: Pride Month 2022: Ways to celebrate in Austin