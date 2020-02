AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gardening is a difficult hobby to get into and can seem daunting for novices, especially with the long list of equipment needed. John Dromgoole, the Weekend Gardener, has some tips on what tools to buy for those new to gardening.

Whether it’s a rake, a hoe or a shovel the Weekend Gardener says it’s best to invest in tools you know will last a lifetime. Don’t buy things you don’t need and make an investment in god quality equipment.