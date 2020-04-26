Weekend Gardener: Starting a garden while social distancing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you finding yourself stuck at home home during the COVID-19 pandemic wondering what to do? Is it a beautiful day outside but you want to keep social distancing to stay safe?

Well John Dromgoole, the Weekend Gardener, has you covered.

Starting a garden may seem like a weird idea during a pandemic but the Weekend Gardener says that is not the case. Now may be the best time.

“During these days that are kind of tense, and we need to stay at home, it is important to start a garden.”

This week, John is joined by a fellow gardening enthusiast over Zoom, so she can walk him through her garden and get some helpful tips.