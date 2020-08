AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some plants have that wow factor that makes them really stand out from your collection – and all gardeners have favorite plants.

John Dromgoole, the Weekend Gardener, is no different.

This week, John shows off some of the highlights of his collection, including a cryptanthus and a Tillandsia.

He says cryptanthus are worth collecting as they make good house plants. Their main need is a bright window without being in the direct sunlight.