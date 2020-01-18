Weekend Gardener: How to pick the best fruit tree to plant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many people like to kick off the year by planting a fruit. John Dromgoole the Weekend Gardener explains what to look for when trying to pick the best tree.

Fruit trees are sold typically in plastic planting containers, but sometimes they are packed with in a smaller sleeve for convenience. However these trees are a bit cheaper in quality.

Dromgoole says the thing to look for when picking a fruit tree is the root stock. He also said to make sure when transporting and planting your tree to be careful with the root grafts or they could get damage or fall off. This can start your tree off on the wrong foot.