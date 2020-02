AUSTIN (KXAN) — Growing the best, most luscious tomatoes is a goal every gardener sets out to accomplish. However, these juicy red plants can be tricky to grow.

Different factors that can affect the growth of tomatoes can be pot size, amount of sunlight, soil type and type of stem.

But you don’t have to get frustrated trying to figure it all out, because John Dromgoole, the Weekend Gardener, has some tips to consider when growing the best tomatoes.