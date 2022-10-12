AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday marks a milestone in the effort to educate everyone about the accomplishments of the blind and visually impaired in our area.

Oct. 12 is the 20th anniversary of White Cane Day in Austin.

Travis Association for the Blind, also known as the Austin Lighthouse, will mark the anniversary with a march from Austin City Hall to the State Capitol starting at 8:15 a.m.

Groups from the Texas Workforce Commission and Texas School for Blind and Visually Impaired (TSBVI) will meet at one of four locations to walk to the TSBVI campus at 1100 W. 45th St.:

A celebration will be held at 10 a.m. at the TSBVI campus. If you can’t attend the event, we have a live stream link here, which will launch at 10 a.m.