Webworms responsible for large webs spotted next to Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve visited the Butler Hike and Bike Trail in Austin over the last few weeks, you may have seen strange, sheet-like webs hanging from trees by the side of Town Lake.

It turns out the culprit isn’t spiders or aliens – it’s webworms, small caterpillars that slowly feast on trees from spring through the fall.

Entomologist Wizzie Brown said fall webworms actually start to appear in April but become more visible in the summer when the population increases and the bugs become hungrier.

“Early in the season, the webs aren’t that large,” said Brown, an extension program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

“As they continue to grow and they need more food, they’ll expand their webbing to encompass more foliage of the tree. So those webs keep getting larger throughout the season and it makes it easier to spot them.”

(Picture: Alyssa Goard/KXAN)

Webworms don’t just appear in wooded areas and can be found on trees in back yards. However, they’re unlikely to cause significant damage before they disappear for the winter.

“With the fall webworms, they will eat the foliage of the plant but it’s usually not enough that it’s really going to cause long term damage to the tree,” Brown said.

It’s another matter if your trees are under stress, as that makes them more prone to issues with insects or disease, according to Brown.

Webbing can remain on the tree long after the webworms are dead or have left the area. It may need to be removed by significant rainfall or human interference.

Brown said she’s often faced with questions from people new to the area about the reason behind the strange webbing seen all over town – but webworms won’t sting you and you can touch them, she said.

Webworm caterpillars at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offices in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

“When we have new people moving into the area from out of state and they haven’t experienced a lot of the insects that we’re used to seeing if we’ve been in Texas for a while, I get a lot of questions from those people,” she added.

“We have a lot of different types of insects and a lot of them are very large or obvious, and that can be a startling thing to experience when you move here.”