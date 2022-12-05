AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District has disputed reports of an active shooter situation at Bowie High School on Monday.

The reports came from a website which was rated “dubious” and “suspicious” by validity-testing website scam-detector.com. The website validator tool on scam-detector rated the fake website a 1.1 out of 100.

Further, the fake website has contact information listed in Johannesburg, South Africa, and the contact phone number that’s listed on the outlet’s Facebook page is disconnected.

AISD said in a press release that they’d continue monitoring the situation and any other false reports of incidents at Austin schools.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to steer clear of fake websites, including checking design quality, paying attention to contact information, doing a search for reviews and potential scams, and using a fake website checker.