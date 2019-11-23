Webb Middle School honors classmate killed by suspected drunk driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students organize a walk to honor and heal after a classmate and his father were killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Five days after a suspected drunk driver took the life of Jose Montoya, his classmates at Webb Middle School met at the fields where he played soccer.

“It helps me to know the his classmates loved him as much as we did,” said Jose’s sister, Monse Montoya. “I know he wasn’t alone here.”

Monse Montoya is reminiscing the legacy her brother and father left behind.

15-year-old Jose Aurelio Cabrielles Montoya and his father 40-year-old Jose Aurelio Cabrielles were hit by a suspected drunk driver Sunday while driving south on Colfax. Three other family members were in the car at the time and rushed to the hospital.

Jose Montoya was a talented soccer player, an advanced placement honor society student and a part of the student council.

“He was very involved in a lot of parts of our community,” said Webb Middle School’s Principal.

In just 15 years, Jose touched many. Many of his class friends spoke during his memorial:

“Our friend was someone filled with nothing but positivity.”

“He was unique. He made me want to come to school every day.”

“He was always smiling.”

“I remember when you texted me. You were worried about your grade. I said ‘Can’t text.’ I texted you back and says international roaming charges. But, had I known our time was limited, I would have paid a million dollars to get more time with you.”

A GoFundMe for the family’s funeral and medical expenses has raised more than $4,000.

24-year-old Angel Patino is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault. He didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit the family’s car, pushing it several feet off the road.