Weather may affect AISD meal schedule on Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thunderstorms may affect the Austin Independent School District’s meal pick-up and delivery schedule on Monday.

AISD wants families to be aware that severe rain or potential flooding could affect the buses ability to deliver meals to its pick-up sites. An AISD post on Twitter says the buses could potentially be delayed or even canceled — if the weather is severe.

Possible rain delays aren't just for baseball games! Buses delivering AISD meals may be delayed or canceled. Check our website and social media for updates in the morning. — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) March 30, 2020

The district is asking families to check the AISD website and social media Monday morning for updates.

An AISD spokesperson told KXAN the district served nearly 75,000 meals on Friday, March 27.

The curbside pick-up locations, open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., are: