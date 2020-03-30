Weather may affect AISD meal schedule on Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thunderstorms may affect the Austin Independent School District’s meal pick-up and delivery schedule on Monday.
AISD wants families to be aware that severe rain or potential flooding could affect the buses ability to deliver meals to its pick-up sites. An AISD post on Twitter says the buses could potentially be delayed or even canceled — if the weather is severe.
The district is asking families to check the AISD website and social media Monday morning for updates.
An AISD spokesperson told KXAN the district served nearly 75,000 meals on Friday, March 27.
The curbside pick-up locations, open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., are:
- Blackshear Elementary School
- Blanton Elementary School
- Cook Elementary School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Govalle Elementary School
- Houston Elementary School
- Linder Elementary School
- Perez Elementary School
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School
- T.A. Brown Elementary School
- Burnet Middle School
- Dobie Middle School
- Akins Early College High School
- Crockett Early College High School
- Eastside Memorial Early College High School
- LBJ Early College High School