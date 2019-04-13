Weather concerns lead to local event delays and cancelations

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved Dark clouds move through Cedar Park (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved Dark clouds move through Cedar Park (KXAN Viewer Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another weekend of rain has caused some delays and cancelations for a few local weekend events in the Austin area.

Due to the weather the Earth Day Festival has been postponed, according to a tweet from the event. It has been postponed to April 27, at Huston Tillotson.

Due to the recent inclement storm this morning we are postponing the festival to 4/27/19 at Huston Tillotson.



Please reach out to us if you have any other questions or concerns. — EarthDayATX (@EarthDayATX) April 13, 2019

The annual Longhorn Run 10K hosted by the University of Texas at Austin was cut short around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning after lightning conditions were deemed unsafe. Via Twitter, the group asked for all participants, including 5K runners, to take shelter in the Gregory Gym on the UT campus until further notice.

Weather Update: The safety of our runners and volunteers is our top priority. Unfortunately, we regret to announce that Longhorn Run 2019 has been canceled. Runners please make your way to Main Mall and pick up snacks on your way home. Post Race Celebration is cancelled#WeRunUT — Longhorn Run (@LonghornRun) April 13, 2019

Ultimately, the race was canceled, as well as Post Race Celebration festivities.

Art City Austin, another event taking place in the city Saturday, was delayed from its 10 a.m. start time to begin at 12 p.m. in light of the weather.

The festival is still set to run until 6 p.m. as planned at the Republic Square downtown. As of now, Sunday events for Art City Austin will remain as scheduled.