Weather concerns lead to local event delays and cancelations
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another weekend of rain has caused some delays and cancelations for a few local weekend events in the Austin area.
Due to the weather the Earth Day Festival has been postponed, according to a tweet from the event. It has been postponed to April 27, at Huston Tillotson.
The annual Longhorn Run 10K hosted by the University of Texas at Austin was cut short around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning after lightning conditions were deemed unsafe. Via Twitter, the group asked for all participants, including 5K runners, to take shelter in the Gregory Gym on the UT campus until further notice.
Weather Update: The safety of our runners and volunteers is our top priority. Unfortunately, we regret to announce that Longhorn Run 2019 has been canceled. Runners please make your way to Main Mall and pick up snacks on your way home. Post Race Celebration is cancelled#WeRunUT— Longhorn Run (@LonghornRun) April 13, 2019
Ultimately, the race was canceled, as well as Post Race Celebration festivities.
Art City Austin, another event taking place in the city Saturday, was delayed from its 10 a.m. start time to begin at 12 p.m. in light of the weather.
The festival is still set to run until 6 p.m. as planned at the Republic Square downtown. As of now, Sunday events for Art City Austin will remain as scheduled.
Austin Energy and Oncor customers still without power
AUSTIN (KXAN) — While many of the outages Austin Energy customers experienced Saturday evening have been fixed, there are still many other residents that woke up Sunday without power.
Austin Energy is now tending to 573 customers affected by the outages, as of 8:18 a.m. Sunday, a significant improvement from the count of 3,000 the day before.
However, over 11,000 Oncor customers are without power this morning. These outages span all the way from the Dallas area and East Texas, to our own Williamson, Travis, and Bastrop counties.Read the Full Article
APD is holding its 13th Annual American Heroes Air Show
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is hosting the 13th annual American Heroes Air Show at Camp Mabry this Sunday.
Guests will get the chance to visit a living history trail as well as experience a live battle re-enactment.
There will also be a "career expo" on-site for people interested in getting into law enforcement, as well as a replica of the Vietnam wall and an education fair for children.Read the Full Article
Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The red carpet was rolled out Saturday at a Whataburger for the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran in Malakoff Texas.
The guest of honor C.J “Red” Wallace was dropped off at his usual establishment in a white stretch limousine, where family and friends were waiting to greet him.
For years, Wallace had been a regular at this particular Whataburger, and employees decked out the restaurant in his honor.Read the Full Article
