‘We need more units!’ Police audio highlights APD response to mass shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Audio from scanners highlight Austin police officers’ response to the mass shooting in downtown that left at least 14 people injured early Saturday morning.

Austin Police Department Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the first 911 call reporting gunshots came in just before 1:30 a.m. on 6th Street near Trinity Street. Police have so far identified two suspects in the shooting.

Large, pre-pandemic-sized crowds on 6th Street at the time of the shooting made it difficult for Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department crews to reach the area.

A four-minute excerpt of scanner audio taken between 1 and 1:35 a.m. captured officers yelling to leave a path for EMS.

“Officers in cars, do not block the road… EMS can’t get in here, leave a path for EMS,” one officer said.

During this time, police played a big role in providing medical aid and applying tourniquets to victims, according to Chacon.

“We have 14 people that were shot… and none of them to this point have lost their life. I’m extremely grateful for that, but I want to highlight that I truly believe it was our officers’ quick actions that are largely responsible for that,” Chacon said in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

Chacon described officers using their first aid kits, giving CPR to victims, carrying victims away from the scene and using their patrol cars to take six victims to the hospital.

“At least three additional leg wounds, applying tourniquets now,” one officer said.

“We have eight shooting victims, 1 CPR in progress,” another officer said.

Here’s a minute-by-minute breakdown of some of the communication that was exchanged between officers just as the scene was unfolding overnight.