‘We need answers.’ KXAN speaks with Mayor Adler in aftermath of Austin water boil notice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As things returned to normal for Austin Water customers Wednesday following the lifting of a days-long boil water notice, the focus shifted to what exactly led to the emergency and what can be done to make sure it never happens again.

Austin City Council will take up the matter during a meeting next Tuesday. KXAN’s politics reporter Daniel Marin spoke with Mayor Steve Adler.

DANIEL: Mayor, three boil notices in four years, a lot of frustrated people — what is your message to them?

MAYOR ADLER: I’m frustrated, too. A city like us shouldn’t have that happening. I think we all have questions, and we need answers. The council has asked the manager to come and report to the public and to us on Tuesday. From what we’ve heard from the manager so far, it was operator error, as opposed to a problem with our facilities or our system. But we just need to know, and we need to gain confidence that it’s not going to happen again.

DANIEL: Are you privy to any information that’s not already out there about what exactly went wrong when it comes to ‘human error?’

MAYOR ADLER: I’ve been told the same thing that we have then turned around to make sure the public hears all the information that I’m getting. I hope that we get a better explanation on Tuesday. It’s just important to know: how does human error happen? There’s got to be double and triple resiliency built into a system, so that you don’t have this happen. I’m told that we have those things in place, but that doesn’t answer the question as to why they didn’t work.

DANIEL: We have council members asking for an external audit, is that something you support?

MAYOR ADLER: I think that doing an external audit is probably something that we need to consider. At this point, I think having the public trust in the operations, in the system is really important. An external audit might be one of the best ways to get back there. We’ve had, what, three, three-and-a half water boils over the last four years? The first one because of mussels in the water, the second because a bridge washed out up north, the third because of the winter storm. Each one of them makes sense in and of themselves. But at some point, when you have four happening in so many years, you begin to think maybe there’s something else that’s happening here.

DANIEL: With Austin emerging as a tech hub, do you worry things like this hurt the city’s image?

MAYOR ADLER: Well, I think that the impact on an image could be real, but I’m more concerned about the quality of life for the people who live here and have to go through those experiences. Best as I can tell, the image of the city is still real strong. We’re still having tons of people arriving in our city every day. And that, I think, is because not only do we have challenges — which are very clearly and prominently displayed — relative to other cities, we have so many things that are going for us. A top economy, low unemployment rate, businesses that want to come for opportunity. There are just so many things that are going right in what is a very magical and beautiful city. I’m not worried right now that people are going to lose interest in this city.

DANIEL: As for the communication over the weekend, do you have a timeline as to when you and the council found out there was an issue and when the public was notified?

MAYOR ADLER: I think the council found out probably an hour or two before the public did. At that point, it was set into motion to let the public know. There’s a process to go through in order to be able to get that kind of information out. I don’t know about the six hours prior to that when the challenge was first identified. Those are the kinds of questions we’re going to be asking on Tuesday. I don’t know how much they knew, but I would want their focus at that point to be on fixing it. I asked whether or not the public was at risk during that period of time, and I was told no. In fact, at that point, it was not sure that it was going to be reported to the TCEQ, and that it would say we had to go to a water boil situation. But those are the kinds of questions we’re going to ask on Tuesday.

DANIEL: What did you think about the response to get water to those who needed it?

MAYOR ADLER: I thought the response in the city getting water out to people was great and real effective. They were able to get out, that first day, over 6,000 bottles and over 7,000 gallons of water. We had filled some of the challenges that we had a year ago. We had two brand new pieces of equipment — massive tanker trucks full of fresh water. They were filling people’s jugs and jars. We had capacity. We announcements going out in multiple languages sooner. We were more aligned and coordinated with volunteer organizations in the city. I thought that the response getting the water out, like the response making sure that people had warm places in the cold weather days we had just before worked really well.

DANIEL: Mayor, thank you.