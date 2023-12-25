AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fight to end homelessness in Austin continues, but it’s not an easy fix.

It takes a coordinated effort from several groups, and it is a continuous fight to make sure once people get off the streets, they stay off the streets.

“We Can Now” is one of the nonprofits working to make that happen.

“This is the house,” said Carol Parks, who recently experienced homelessness. “This is it. This is for me and my son.”

Parks takes pride in her new apartment, which she just moved into.

“Home is where the story begins, and that is home. This is home,” Parks said as she pointed to a sign in her kitchen.

Parks smiles every time she says the word “home,” but at one point in her life, that word seemed unattainable.

“The economy has been rough on Austin,” said Parks. “The rent was so high, and it was hard for me to maintain with kids, so that is when I fell short.”

When she fell short, Antony Jackson stepped in to help. He helped pay her deposit and offered help with furniture and even gas money to get her stable, but more importantly, he was there to talk and for moral support.

“This bond we have is sacred. We are from the city (Austin), and we both experienced homelessness,” Jackson said.

Once homeless, Jackson now works to get people off the streets with his organization “We Can Now”.

“When we first started, it was just doing outreach. Now, we are at the place where we are putting people into housing,” Jackson said.

KXAN asked how many people his organization has helped get off the streets and into housing.

“That number is right around 50,” Jackson said with a smile.

It doesn’t just happen overnight though, and every case is different, but twice a week, Jackson hits the streets.

“All right, sister, would you like a pineapple,” said Jackson to a group of people experiencing homelessness.

Jackson likes to refer to his team’s work as “boots on the ground,” and that is exactly what it is. He goes into the woods or areas that many would avoid.

His goal is to find those in need, build relationships and gain trust.

“Trust is very important,” Jackson said.

Once that happens, he can help connect those on the streets with the resources they need. Some need mental health programs or addiction services, while some just need a little help, like Carol.

“For me to show up consistently every week is so important in so many different ways,” Jackson said.

His model seems to be working as he regularly posts new people getting into housing.

“To end homelessness–that is the goal,” Jackson said.

Not only is he changing lives, but he’s giving many people a reason to smile again.

“The most wonderful feeling in the world to be able to have a key and open my own door,” Parks said.

Parks is now in a stable job and says just that little aid from “We Can Now” has gotten her back on her feet.

Jackson says his organization helps people who are struggling with addiction and mental health as well.

To volunteer or donate, you can find out more at “We Can Now.”