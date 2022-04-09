AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple people injured when a vehicle crashed into a food truck on Barton Springs Road on Friday evening were in Austin for a conference for the deaf community.

Sorenson, a communication device company based in Salt Lake City, says 10 of its employees were injured in the incident.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a t-bone crash involving two vehicles at about 8:20 p.m. pushed one of the vehicles into a group of people. Sorenson said its workers had gathered by the food truck when they were hit by the vehicle.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our hearts are with those in the Sorenson family who sustained injuries and with those impacted by the event,” said Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez.

“We continue to support them on their road to recovery and healing.”

The group was in town for the DeafNation Expo, which is taking place at the Palmer Events Center on Saturday.

In a press conference Friday, first responders said that two people sustained injuries described as “potentially life-threatening injuries.” Others suffered serious injuries.

The Austin Police Department said Friday that an investigation is under way, but it is too early to determine if any charges will be filed related to the crash.