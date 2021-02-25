We Are Blood needs donations after winter storms shut down donor centers, mobile drives

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Deadly winter storms last week forced We Are Blood to close its donor centers and mobile drives. As a result, the blood bank is down thousands of donations.

“Blood donations are needed daily,” said Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement with We Are Blood. “We need to collect around 200 a day just to meet community need, so with closures and an inability to collection donations, it means we need to make up those donations in subsequent weeks. So the more people we can see the better.”

The organization’s North Lamar and Round Rock centers were able to reopen Friday of last week with limited appointments, and the south Austin location reopened Wednesday. The blood bank provides blood to more than 40 hospitals and facilities in Central Texas.

We Are Blood is still offering free COVID-19 antibody tests for all donors as well.

Sign up to donate blood on the We Are Blood website here.