Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Sept. 12, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We Are Blood is seeking additional blood donors amid a “historic patient need” exacerbated by ongoing blood supply shortages, officials said in a release.

In August, We Are Blood reported its highest local patient need for transfusions in the organization’s history, with 9% more red cells — or 386 units — needed compared to August 2022.

“Blood shortages across the country mirror our struggles here in Central Texas with protecting our community’s blood supply,” We Are Blood’s Vice President of Community Engagement Nick Canedo said in the release. “Donations are urgently needed at We Are Blood as we experience record high local patient need and decreased donations.”

Officials said the organization needs a minimum of 200 donors every day to help meet transfusion needs at its partnering hospital and medical centers in its 10-county coverage scope. We Are Blood works as the singular provider of blood to more than 50 Central Texas hospitals and medical facilities, per the release.

Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 512-206-1266.