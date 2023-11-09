AUSTIN (KXAN) – Facing what it called record patient needs for blood transfusions at Central Texas hospitals, We Are Blood (WRB) said it and Austin FC will hold a blood drive Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Q2 Stadium.

WRB wants people to register in advance but walk-ins will be accepted at the stadium, which is located at 10414 Mc Kalla Pl. Parking is available on site. All donors will receive a free Bleed VERDE t-shirt.

We Are Blood said, in addition to record patient needs, it dealt with shortages coming off a summer with extreme heat, holiday weekends, and busy back-to-school schedules. The center said it requires at least 200 donations per day to serve every hospital in its 10 county service area. Both whole blood and platelets are required to facilitate everything from emergency procedures to cancer treatments and neonatal surgeries.

“We are grateful for Austin FC’s continued partnership and their annual blood drive to protect local patients,” said Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement at We Are Blood in the statement. “Every donation made at Q2 Stadium will make a lifesaving difference for our neighbors in need.”

We Are Blood said one donation of blood can save up to three lives.