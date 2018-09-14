We Are Blood asking for donations to help Florence recovery effort

Matthew Prendergast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas blood bank We Are Blood is asking for help strengthening its local blood supply in an effort to help in the recovery after Hurricane Florence.

In the face of natural disasters, many local blood banks are not able to operate for days or weeks.

Last year, We Are Blood was able to donate 780 units of blood to local centers along the coast in the wake of Hurricane Irma in Florida.

This year, they hope to do the same after Florence. 

According to the organization, they are in particular need of O-Negative and O-Positive blood.

Anyone interested in donating blood can schedule an appointment on their site WeAreBlood.org

