AUSTIN (KXAN) — With 2023 just around the corner, Austinites will be gathering Dec. 31 to celebrate the end of 2022 and ring in the new year. The city will host its New Year’s Eve celebration at Auditorium Shores on Dec. 31, featuring live music, food and fireworks.

Here’s how to safely get to and from the festivities, sans car.

CapMetro Night Owl services

CapMetro will extend its MetroRail hours to 2:30 a.m. New Year’s Day, with rides coming from the downtown station. Its normal Saturday bus schedule runs through 11:30 p.m., with its Night Owl services.

The Night Owl service runs yearround from midnight to 3 a.m., Monday through Saturday. Routes include:

485: Night Owl Cameron Road

481: Night Owl North Lamar Boulevard

483: Night Owl South Lamar Boulevard

486: Night Owl South Congress Avenue

Single rides on the Night Owl bus cost $1.25.

Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail

Attendees can access Auditorium Shores via the hike-and-bike trail along Lady Bird Lake. Those attending are advised to bring a light if they plan on walking or biking along the trail.

Parking downtown

If you do opt to travel by car, city officials noted ADA-accessible paid parking is available in the RiverSouth Garage, One Texas Center and Palmer Event Center. Reservations can be made in advance for the RiverSouth Garage and One Texas Center via Pavemint.

Forewarning though: Road closures near Auditorium Shores will begin at 6 p.m. West Riverside Drive will be closed from Lee Barton Drive to South 1st Street from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with the 1st Street Bridge closed from Riverside Drive to Cesar Chavez Street, running from 11 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A slew of streets will also be available for local access only, from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. See the map below for those closures.

What happens if you get a parking ticket but didn’t drive while under the influence?

The city has launched a parking citation dismissal system for people who received a parking ticket but have proof they “took a responsible ride home” courtesy a taxi, rideshare service or public transit. A copy of that citation dismissal request form is available online.