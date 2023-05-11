AUSTIN (KXAN) – A nationwide concert ticket deal that launched Wednesday means savings for area music fans from May to October.

According to Live Nation, you can get $25 tickets from its Concert Week deal through Tuesday, May 16 or while supplies last.

Live Nation says the venues include:

ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Emo’s Austin

Germania Insurance

Moody Amphitheater

Moody Center ATX

Q2 Stadium

Scoot Inn

Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Among the Austin performances covered by the deal are:

Beck

Culture Club

Weezer

Alicia Keys

A Flock of Seagulls

Moody Center posted a tweet Wednesday with special offers.