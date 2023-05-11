AUSTIN (KXAN) – A nationwide concert ticket deal that launched Wednesday means savings for area music fans from May to October.
According to Live Nation, you can get $25 tickets from its Concert Week deal through Tuesday, May 16 or while supplies last.
Live Nation says the venues include:
- ACL Live at The Moody Theater
- Emo’s Austin
- Germania Insurance
- Moody Amphitheater
- Moody Center ATX
- Q2 Stadium
- Scoot Inn
- Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Among the Austin performances covered by the deal are:
- Beck
- Culture Club
- Weezer
- Alicia Keys
- A Flock of Seagulls
Moody Center posted a tweet Wednesday with special offers.