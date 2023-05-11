AUSTIN (KXAN) – A nationwide concert ticket deal that launched Wednesday means savings for area music fans from May to October.

According to Live Nation, you can get $25 tickets from its Concert Week deal through Tuesday, May 16 or while supplies last.

Live Nation says the venues include:

  • ACL Live at The Moody Theater
  • Emo’s Austin
  • Germania Insurance
  • Moody Amphitheater
  • Moody Center ATX
  • Q2 Stadium
  • Scoot Inn
  • Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Among the Austin performances covered by the deal are:

  • Beck
  • Culture Club
  • Weezer
  • Alicia Keys
  • A Flock of Seagulls

Moody Center posted a tweet Wednesday with special offers.