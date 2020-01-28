Watershed Protection Department to resume homeless camp cleanups by creeks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Watershed Protection Department will resume cleaning up homeless encampments near creeks and stormwater channels Wednesday.

The city says it will start with two sites on Riverside Drive. The Austin City Council approved a $250,000 contract in December for cleaning the areas. It says the clean-up is important so Austin’s drainage infrastructure works like it’s supposed to and does not put the city at risk of flooding, erosion or water pollution.

The city says camping next to drainage ways isn’t safe due to the increased risk of flooding. Staff members will talk with the homeless people they encounter about the flood risks, they say.

A pilot program last year from March to September tested a standardized process for managing encampments on watershed protection land. During the pilot, the city conducted 37 cleanups across nine sites. Crews removed 27 tons of material, and it cost $61,000.

The department says it provides 72 hours notice of any cleanup and follows the city’s process for the protection of personal property.

The funding for cleaning encampments follows a $63 million commitment by the Austin City Council this fiscal year to address homelessness.