AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lady Bird Lake will have a cloudy, greyish look on Monday and Tuesday as the city of Austin and its partners continue a pilot program to get rid of the toxic blue-green algae that mats the surface of the water.

This week will be the second treatment this summer, after the first application in early June.

Dr. Brent Bellinger, the city’s conservation program supervisor, said he has already seen a reduction of the toxic blue-green algae on the surface of the water at spots like Red Bud Isle and east of I-35, but the toxic algae is still present and there is still a risk.

How the city is treating the water

A barge will be spraying lanthanum-modified bentonite into the water. The substance is designed to limit the amount of phosphorus in the water, a key nutrient in the growth of the toxic algae.

The program has had mixed results, according to the city’s website. In 2021, the treatment program led to a reduction in the amount of phosphorus near Red Bud isle, but phosphorus levels stayed static in the area of the lake east of I-35.

Watershed will compare the sediment of the water from before June’s treatment to water from last year after the water treatment program. The goal is to see how things changed during the winter, Dr. Bellinger said.

The team will also conduct an analysis of the water sediment this fall to see how successful this year’s treatment was of reducing the amount of available phosphorus in the water.

Still a risk of toxic algae

The city said there is still toxic algae that is matting areas of the lake. Dr. Bellinger said the blue-green algae is collecting on the shore lines and is reminding people to avoid back water areas.

“Stay in the open waters. Stay where it’s flowing, where it’s clear and you don’t have any odors,” Dr. Bellinger said.

In order to keep yourself and your pets safe, Dr. Bellinger is telling people to make sure to shower and towel off your body after being in the water. Exposure to the toxic algae can make you or your pet sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.