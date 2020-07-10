Watershed Department begins weekly blue-green algae testing in Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Watershed Protection Department has started to monitor Lady Bird Lake for toxic blue-green algae on a weekly basis as temperatures soar to triple digits in the area.

The department says it hasn’t seen any blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, blooms yet, but they will keep an eye on four spots around Lady Bird Lake to make sure it’s safe for people and pets to enjoy during the summer.

Staff collected samples Thursday from Red Bud Isle, Vic Mathias Shores and Festival Beach and didn’t see anything of concern, the department said. They will also take samples from the mouth of Barton Creek, but did not on Thursday.

The algae thrives in stagnant areas when water temperatures rise.

Staff will still send off what they collected to researchers at the University of Texas at Austin so they can identify any algae species and test for potential toxins. Those results should be available next week, and a summary will be posted on the city’s website.

Blue-green algae is particularly harmful to dogs. At least five dogs died due to the bacteria last summer after swimming in the lake, and want to remind dog owners to check the website before taking Fido for a swim in the lake. The city suggests rinsing off dogs after they get out of the lake to prevent them from licking the algae off their fur.

Symptoms of exposure to blue-green algae in dogs include:

Excessive drooling, vomiting and diarrhea

Foaming at the mouth

Jaundice and hepatomegaly

Blood in urine or dark urine

Stumbling

Loss of appetite

Photosensitization in recovering animals

Abdominal tenderness

Progression of muscle twitches

Respiratory paralysis

Owners should take their dogs to a veterinarian immediately if they see any of the symptoms.

Signs are at six places around the lake, and if higher levels of algae are detected, the department says it will put more signs up.