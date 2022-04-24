AUSTIN (KXAN) — With hundreds of customers wrapped around the Waterloo Records store in downtown Austin Saturday, owner John Kunz said the shop celebrated pre-pandemic sales on Record Store Day.

Kunz told KXAN he was excited to see people with a wide variety of music tastes stop through the shop Saturday. Popular artists included St. Vincent, The Cure and Kacey Musgraves, while between 600 and 700 people registered to win a limited edition 7-inch record of Taylor Swift’s “The Lakes.”

As for the most popular records? Childish Gambino led the way with “STN MTN / Kauai,” while Austin’s own Willie Nelson came in second for his release of “Live At The Texas Opry House 1974.”

After more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic, Kunz said he was delighted in the support his and other record shops around town received, and residents’ deep appreciation for the local and live music scene in Austin.

“One of the things that got a lot of us through the pandemic was music,” he said.