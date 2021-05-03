Waterloo Park to open in August with new 5,000-seat downtown amphitheater

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Downton Austin is getting a new park this summer. Waterloo Park, an 11-acre urban park that will feature hike-and-bike trails, playscapes and the Moody Amphitheater, is set to open in August. It’s between 12th and 15th streets along Red River Street.

While it’s currently under construction, the park will have “spaces that reflect the landscapes of Austin and Central Texas, including Hill Country gardens with oaks and native plantings, wetland spaces that create places for play and relaxation and expansive lawns for gathering and activities,” according to Waterloo Greenway’s website.

Moody Amphitheater will hold 5,000 people and officials say it will “change the experience of pedestrians walking by.”

“The amphitheater itself is going to be one of the most notable and striking pieces of architecture in Austin. It is a bold architectural statement and will be seen from the street, from the park… from everywhere,” said John Rigdon, Waterloo Greenway’s planning and design director.

The first official events at the park will be announced soon.