Waterloo Park opens for the public without celebration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several years of hard work, Waterloo Park in downtown Austin opened to the public Saturday but without its original plans for celebration.

On Thursday, Waterloo Greenway on Twitter wrote it decided to scale back grand-opening events, due to rising COVID-19 cases in Austin.

“We truly believe this is in the best interest of all staff, volunteers, artists, partners and countless community members who have helped bring this park to life,” Waterloo Greenway representatives said.

The original celebration called for a full day packed with live performances inside the 11-acre park, including a ribbon cutting ceremony with Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

The park features a hike-and-bike trail, large lawns and playscapes and Moody Amphitheater, which can fit 5,000 people.

Austin icon Gary Clark, Jr. is still set to put on the first ticketed performance at the amphitheater on Aug. 21.

The opening of the park marks the completion of phase one of the Waterloo Greenway park system.