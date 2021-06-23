Waterloo Park, Moody Amphitheater to open August 14; Gary Clark Jr. to play 1st concert

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s newest downtown park and concert venue will open August 14.

Waterloo Greenway Conservancy officials teased the opening of Waterloo Park in May saying it would open “in August,” but they announced the specific date Wednesday morning.

When the park opens, the conservancy and the City of Austin will hold a CommUNITY Day, a free and family-friendly event with live performances and activities for an all-ages crowd.

There will also be a “Taste of Austin” concert at the amphitheater with Austin-based musicians.

To celebrate the opening of the park and 5,000-seat Moody Amphitheater, Austinite and Grammy Award-winning blues rocker Gary Clark Jr. will play the first ticketed concert at the venue August 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25, but 100 free tickets will be available via a lottery system.

“Waterloo Park is an exciting addition to Austin’s treasured outdoor destinations, one that underscores our community’s love for nature, music and the arts,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison. “Particularly as we emerge from the challenges of the pandemic, we know just how valuable outdoor spaces are to our health and wellbeing. This park will connect our community not only to the rich history of the land, but to one another, while creating a safe, inclusive space that supports a more equitable Austin.”

The 11-acre park is just the first phase of the overall plan for the area, officials say. The entire system spans from 15th Street to Lady Bird Lake. A 1.5-mile hike and bike trail is nestled within the park, along with sprawling lawns and playscapes to showcase the Waller Creek habitat, officials said.

Along with Harper-Madison, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and conservancy leadership will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the park.