AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nonprofit Waterloo Greenway Conservancy’s annual Día de los Muertos festival returns to Waterloo Park Wednesday, officials announced in a news release.

The event run from 6-10 p.m. Guests are invited to commemorate their loved ones at a community ofrenda, held at the Moody Amphitheater stage. Festivities include face paintings, sugar skull decorating, food and drinks, a Latinx marketplace along with live music and dancing, per the release.

More details about the event are available online.