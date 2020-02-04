FIRST LOOK: New outdoor amphitheater coming to downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A downtown, 1.5-mile park system winding along Waller Creek, Waterloo Greenway will provide a gathering space for the community.

Once complete, the greenway will be a 35-acre park system that runs from East 15th Street, and along the eastern edge of downtown to Lady Bird Lake.

The project officially broke ground in 2017 with phase one, including work on the Waterloo Park and the new Moody Amphitheater, set to open in fall 2020.

RELATED: Waller Creek to be transformed into the Waterloo Greenway by 2020

Waterloo Greenway CEO Peter Mullan said the new Moody Amphitheater will be “a musical and outdoor experience.”









Renderings of the Moody Amphitheater. Source: Thomas Phifer and Partners

The nonprofit has teamed up with C3 Presents and Live Nation to bring live music to the new downtown venue.

“They’re going to really enable us to enhance what we can do programmatically in this place,” Mullan said.

While the park and venue will open later this fall, park officials said a full concert season won’t kick off until spring 2021.

Waterloo Greenway officials are also working on restoring Waller Creek.