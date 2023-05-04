AUSTIN (KXAN) — The major park redesign along Waller Creek at the Waterloo Greenway began Wednesday. The Waterloo Greenway Conservancy said The Confluence would bloom at the spot where the Creek meets Lady Bird Lake.

This is the second phase of the parks project along the creek. It runs up to 4th Street, and it would connect to East Austin and Rainey Street.

According to the conservancy, construction on The Confluence would last two and a half years.

Jesus Aguirre, the CEO of Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, said the project would help improve the accessibility and ecological health of Waller Creek.

“What we are going to do here is bring the creek back, restore it in a way that is environmentally sensitive to everything that is happening, and allow folks to enjoy nature in what is one of the most rapidly urbanizing areas of the city.”

The first part of Waterloo Greenway opened in 2021, with Waterloo Park and Moody Amphitheater.