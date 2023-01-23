AUSTIN (KXAN) – The second phase of Waterloo Greenway was approved for construction by the Waller Creek Local Government Corporation on Jan. 18, according to a City of Austin news release.

The Confluence, formerly called Creek Delta, will continue the 35-acre Waterloo Greenway park and trail system along downtown Waller Creek. Construction will begin in spring 2023 and is estimated to last two to three years, the release said.

“The Confluence is an incredible example of how we can celebrate and preserve our green spaces in the middle of one of the busiest and most rapidly growing areas of downtown Austin,” said Waterloo Greenway CEO Jesús Aguirre. “This next phase is centered around nature and helping connect our community to many amazing historic and cultural downtown destinations.”

The project will use a design focused on sustainability aimed to restore the health and function of the creek. New bridges and connections to downtown and better water quality through innovative stormwater treatment devices are some of the focus areas, according to a release.

Improvements to downtown air quality, creek health and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions will be addressed through stabilization of eroded creek slopes and the instruction of nearly 1,500 trees, 200,000 mature plants, and 10 acres of seed mixes into the new landscape, the city said.

”We are excited to collaborate with the Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, Parks and Recreation Department, and other City of Austin departments on The Confluence,” said Watershed Protection Department Director Jorge Morales. “This project continues to move forward the Waller Creek District vision of a healthier downtown habitat and watershed.”

The Confluence is also pursuing certification under the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES), which recognizes sustainable land development projects that increase resiliency using nature-based solutions, the release said.

Funding for The Confluence comes from a combination of city, federal and private entities. City funding makes up over $50 million of the $75 million project. With a total of $38 million left to raise, Waterloo Greenway Conservancy is seeking donations from the Austin community, the release said.

For background information about the Waller Creek District and Tunnel, visit bit.ly/3J3ZNcf. For more information on Waterloo Greenway and sign up to receive project updates on The Confluence, visit waterloogreenway.org/future.