AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin Water said it was aware some customers were experiencing taste and odor issues but said people should not worry.

“Taste and odor issues do not indicate that treated drinking water is unsafe to drink. Austin Water feeds powder-activated carbon to treated water to resolve taste and odor issues. This is separate from the steps we take to disinfect water and we test our water throughout the distribution system multiple times a day, every day to make sure that it’s safe,” Austin Water said.

In order to resolve taste and odor issues, Austin Water said it needs to know about them.

“We can adjust the feed of powder-activated carbon in response to customer complaints. People should report any taste and odor issues they are having to our 24-hour Emergency Dispatch line (512) 972-1000, Option 1,” Austin Water said.