Water sprays into the air near Pennybacker Bridge due to 12-inch line break

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 12-inch water line break near the Pennybacker Bridge caused water to spray into the air on Sunday.



(Photo Courtesy: Christina Rustigan)

Austin water crews responded to the break near Loop 360 and West Courtyard Drive after a contractor doing private construction struck the line.

Video from the scene taken by KXAN’s General Manager, Eric Lassberg, showed the water streaming down the cliffs along Loop 360.

An Austin water spokesperson said road closures were not required and at last report, crews were working to shut off valves and limit service interruptions.