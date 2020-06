AUSTIN (KXAN) — ATCEMS and Austin Fire Department responded to a water rescue in the 3000 block of East Cesar Chavez Street.

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

According to ATCEMS, initial reports say two adults were “stranded on an island” and needed assistance.

During the rescue, STAR Flight helped guide the victims from the ground to the rescuers’ location.

ATCEMS says the victims were rescued by an AFD boat and returned to shore with no injury or distress.