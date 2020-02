AUSTIN (KXAN) — A water supply line break at the Independent in downtown Austin Sunday caused water to pour down the side of the building from the 23rd floor.

A tweet from the Austin Fire Department said several floors are flooded.

Firefighters responded to reports of a possible fire, but when they arrived, they had not seen any visible smoke or flames.

Video taken by witnesses appears to show water flowing down the side of the building.

AFD will be assisting with water removal.