Water restored after main break in southeast Austin; traffic remains diverted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Water is back on for dozens on Burleson Road Tuesday after Austin Water crews worked to repair a water main break and diverted traffic.

About 20 residents and six businesses were without water Tuesday morning after the break occurred last night near the 3400 block of Burleson Rd., according to Austin Water. Traffic on Burleson Road between Mission Hill Drive and Terrilance Drive is being diverted to Santa Monica Drive.

(Julie Karam / KXAN)

(Julie Karam / KXAN)

(Julie Karam / KXAN)

As of 9:40 a.m., the valve crew is in the process of turning the water back on but the cause of the break is unknown.

“Repairs are done however it will take a few hours to complete the backfill and open the road up,” officials wrote in an email.

KXAN viewer Phillip Pastrano, a resident of Burl South apartments, said he saw crews working on the break late last night and noticed his water was shut off this morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.