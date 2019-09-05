Water main breaks in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are responding to a water main break in west Austin Thursday.

The Austin Police Department described it as a “major” break at 35th Street and Exposition Boulevard in a tweet at 11:46 a.m. It asked drivers to find alternate routes as the area is closed.

Austin Water has responded and is waiting for more crews to start digging up the area and determine the extent of the break.

The break is near Casis Elementary, and school officials say they believe it is affecting them. They are working to determine how much the school is impacted.