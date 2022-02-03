Water flowing down streets from heavy rain in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Water is running down Guadalupe Street near Nueces Street after rain so heavy Thursday people thought it was a water main break.

Austin Water crews got to the scene to repair what was reported as a large leak or possible break, but when they checked everything out, it was just rainwater running down the road.

An Austin Water spokesperson said crews tested the water to see if it was drinking water, which would mean a main broke, but the test result was not drinking water.

There’s a large water main leak near Nueces Street and Guadalupe Street. Austin Water said they have crews on the way to get the leak stopped, but be careful in the area as some of the water could freeze with temperatures dropping throughout the day. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez was at the scene and said the water is stretching about 200 feet down the street in front of Ken’s Donuts on Guadalupe.

Candy said while some of the sleet and ice build-up is still somewhat loose on sidewalks in the area, it’s frozen solid on other surfaces.

With temperatures expected to stay below freezing, some of the water could end up freezing and add to the already slick conditions around town. Be extremely careful if you’re trying to get around in that area.