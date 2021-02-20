Water distribution starts for most vulnerable Austin residents thanks to FEMA and TDEM

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanks to the Texas Division of Emergency Management and FEMA, Austin-Travis County leaders have been able to start getting water to residents on Saturday.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion Precinct 1 held a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center regarding their plans to get it to residents as soon as possible.

Officials said they focused on getting the supply to the most vulnerable populations in the area, including hospitals and the elderly.

Maria Frazier, a volunteer helping to get water to different locations in the Austin area, said they dropped off water to assisted living facilities and the University of Texas Campus.

“Overwhelming, people are so grateful,” said Frazier, about the response as she helped with deliveries Saturday.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown speaks at the press conference held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (KXAN Photo: Mariano Garza)

For Saturday’s distributions, Austin-Travis County partnered with area churches, and organizations like the Austin Disaster Relief Network and Meals on Wheels.

“The hope is in a few days we will have the majority of the system back up and running to where this need of water will significantly reduce,” said Judge Andy Brown.

City officials said they are working to determine the larger points of distribution, which they hope to share soon.