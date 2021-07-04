WATCH LIVE: Thousands flock to Lady Bird Lake for Austin’s July 4 fireworks show

Above is a livestream from the 44th H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks celebration in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Large crowds of people have flocked to Vic Mathias Shores on July 4 ahead of the return of Austin’s Independence Day fireworks show.

The threat of rain did not keep people indoors, with many using umbrellas to hide from the weather ahead of the display late Sunday evening.

In a social media post at 7:40 p.m., the Austin Symphony Orchestra said its performance would take place at 8 p.m. as scheduled due to storms moving away from downtown Austin. The orchestra previously said the area had been evacuated due to weather concerns.

Fireworks are due to begin later, at about 9:30 p.m., and will last for about 20 minutes. KXAN will livestream the fireworks celebration for those unable to see the show from downtown Austin

The City of Austin expects almost 150,000 to attend the event in person by Lady Bird Lake.

People gather at Austin’s Vic Mathias Shores for the July 4 fireworks display (Picture: KXAN/Andrew Choat)

In a special July 4 statement, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he was pleased to see the return of large-scale events for the holiday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced most events to be canceled last year.

“This is only possible because our community followed the science and so many have taken the shot,” he said.

Austin residents should stick to the organized fireworks show downtown instead of setting off their own fireworks – which is illegal within city limits.

On Saturday night, two homes were badly damaged and cars were destroyed in a fire caused by fireworks in southeast Austin, the Austin Fire Department said.