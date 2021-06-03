WATCH: Texas high school graduates by cell phone light after storms knock out power

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a year unlike any other, how about a graduation ceremony unlike any other. Anderson High School weathered Wednesday night’s nasty storms, which knocked out power at the Delco Activity Center.

Austin ISD and Anderson High leaders decided to move forward with the graduation anyway, using cell phone flashlights and a megaphone.

Austin ISD tweeted out this video of the graduation as the students and audience sang the national anthem.

Due to a power outage, we are unable to livestream or have a soundsystem at the Anderson High School Graduation. We're proceeding with graduation, with a megaphone and flashlights from our phones! Star Spangled Banner sung by the #AISDGrads and audience! @AHSnewss #AISDProud pic.twitter.com/h0pxjfCzjv — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) June 3, 2021

Austin High School’s graduation started at 8 p.m. By 8:24 p.m., all the lights were off, but the district decided to proceed. The lights stayed dark for about half an hour. Many students got their diplomas in the dark, and some student speeches were even delivered in the dark by megaphone.

Anderson High said fittingly salutatorian Nickhil Anantha’s speech focused on adapting to circumstances — like the pandemic, virtual learning and even power outages during graduation.

The power outage did impact those families trying to watch at home though. The outage prevented Austin ISD from being able to livestream the event.

Power was restored around 8:50 p.m., and Austin Energy apologized for the disruption on Twitter and wished the Class of 2021 well.