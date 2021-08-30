WATCH: Soccer super fan Isaac Jacobs named honorary member of Austin FC fan group

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After celebrating his 18th birthday at Q2 Stadium last weekend, Austin FC mega fan Isaac Jacobs is continuing the festivities as an honorary member of Austin FC fan group, La Murga de Austin.

On Aug. 21, Jacobs commemorated his 18th birthday with a surprise trip to Austin FC’s home game against the Portland Timbers. Unbeknownst to him, Jacobs’ mom, Bene Williams, had coordinated with La Murga de Austin to surprise Jacobs with a jersey and tickets to the game.

What neither anticipated was La Murga de Austin’s impromptu performance of “Happy Birthday” in a video that has since gone viral.

Jacobs was diagnosed with the rare genetic disease Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome when he was four years old. Williams said that, while many people’s perception of Jacobs is limited to his disability, members of La Murga de Austin welcomed and celebrated him without hesitation.

“In that moment, it was simply people being kind and choosing kindness, and acknowledging him for just being Isaac,” Williams told KXAN.

Ahead of Sunday evening’s home game against Dallas, La Murga de Austin kept the good times coming with Jacobs’ honorary membership, including a signed letter acknowledging his official place in La Murga de Austin.