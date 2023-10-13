AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thirty robots took center stage at the University of Texas at Austin campus Thursday.

Faculty, students, and organizations in Texas Robotics joined in the robot parade down Speedway to Gregory Gym Plaza, according to UT.

One of the robots, Alph, is an armed Spot robot from Boston Dynamics used for searching for Alpha radiation, UT said.

Husky, a robot from ClearPath Robotics, is modified for general mobile autonomous navigation and mapping, according to the university.

