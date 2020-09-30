Watch new KXAN Weather & Traffic show weekday mornings on the CW Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An all-new show designed to provide viewers the latest in-depth information on weather and traffic launched this week on the CW Austin.

KXAN Weather & Traffic airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day during the week. It pairs the latest forecasts and traffic conditions with special feature segments, including KXAN’s First Warning Weather University where meteorologists explain different weather topics. It will also showcase KXAN’s First Warning Traffic Reporter Amanda Dugan’s interviews with transportation leaders about major construction projects that affect the community.

“People in Central Texas count on KXAN News each morning as they plan ahead. They need up-to-the-minute information about weather and getting from point A to B,” said KXAN news director Chad Cross. “We’re making it quick and convenient, with this new, unique format of local weather and traffic coverage. No one else provides it like this.”

The show also has shortened commercial breaks, which still display weather and traffic data so viewers are always informed.

Viewers can watch the show on KXAN.com or the KXAN News App, as well as on the CW Austin on the following channels: