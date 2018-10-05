WATCH: Livestream of ACL concerts during Weekend One
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those who didn't get a chance to get tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival (or who want to avoid the crowds) can watch a livestream of some of the concerts.
Streaming begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. People can watch artists like Hozier, Japanese Breakfast, CHVRCHES, Metallica and Paul McCartney. A full list of the Red Bull livestream concert schedule can be found online.
For those who are heading to the festival, here are some important resources:
